Kindle Orphan Outreach handovers K59m teachers houses and classroom blocks

KINDLE Orphan Outreach in Salima has constructed and handed over two teachers houses and one classroom block worth 59 million Kwacha in the area of Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima District.

This is not the first time for the organization to do such a project since the past two years it constructed another classroom to the same school.

Speaking at the function, the KINDLE Orphan Outreach Director Joseph Kandiyesa, said the organisation will continue investing in the future of learners in the district and has plans if all goes well to construct another classroom block and administration block at the school.

Chair for Salima District Evans Mpayani thanked KINDLE for the gesture and said this is going to reduce congestion in the classes as well as giving a chance for the learners to have a desk which will motivate them to do well at school.

Receiving the structures, the member of parliament for the area Felix Jumbe and the headteacher for M’bwezera primary school Mrs. Kamanga were delighted with the donation

Apart from the building the school, Kindle also awards top ten learners at the school each term and currently pays fees for 103 secondary school students and 5 tertiary students from the area.

