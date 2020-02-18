Kottana Chidyaonga murder suspects out of  prison remand after court bail

Four suspects in the intriguing murder of a young lady Kottana Chidyaonga were on Friday given High Court bail but only walked to the the conditional freedom on Tuesday.

High Court judge Fiona Mwale released the suspects on bail on Friday but remained remanded at Maula prison in Lilongwe because they were to fulfill bail conditions requirements.

A local fashion designer Ekaree Daniella Chaweza was also picked by police in connection with the death.

Police arrested Ekaree – a girl friend to one of the suspect Gilbert Kalamiza (29) – following continued investigations into the death of Kottana.

Chaweza has joined other suspects, former boyfriend of Kottana, Timothy Mtilisanje (28) and Diana Bhagwanji (23) charged with murder offences.

The court has ordered the suspects to deposit K1 million cash bail bond each, each to have two sureties bonded at K5 million each non cash, surrender their travel documents to the state, report to Lilongwe police station every Friday, inform the police whenever they want to travel outside Lilongwe, must not contact relatives of Kotana and must not interfere in state investigations in the murder.

The suspects, who were with Kotana at the time of her death, claim she died of snake bite but pathologist Charles Dzamalala said she died of poison.

However, Dzamalala’s findings are being challenged by a medical officer hired by the suspects.

However, an associate professor at College of Medicine Steve Kamiza is challenging the Dzamalala autopsy report in the court after he was engaged by lawyers of one of the suspects in the death of Chidyaonga.

Among others, Kamuza says Dzamalala did not say whether the purported snake wound did not have snake fangs buried inside.

He argues that Dzamalala did not say whether the brought snake had its fangs on/inside to rule out snake bite.

“That the laboratory tests should not have been deferred due to positive tests of termik substance in the system because positive tests are not uncommon in lab practice,” says Kamiza.

Timothy Mtilisanje hails from Mkungula village in Zomba while Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :