Kottana’s murder suspects luxury time behind bars: Having phones, laptops on remand

Three suspects remanded at prison in connection with the death of Kottana Chidyaonga are reportedly living in relative ‘luxurious’ time, Nyasa Times understands.

Despite the seriousness of their crimes, Prison sources told Nyasa Times that Timothy Mtilisanje (28) , Gilbert Kamaliza (29) and Diana Bhagwanji (23) who are the suspects charged with murder offecer found that the loss of liberty was all they have suffered but living like they are in in a “holiday camp”.

Said a prison source: “ The suspects have access to their mobile phones, lap tops and special arrangements for their sanitation.”

Apparently, influential people in the society are palm oiling prison warders and police officers to take good care of the suspects in fear they will reveal other culprits behind the death of the girls who are not yet arrested.

The suspects will be on remand up to 4 February 2020 as the State works out on paperwork to commit the case to the High Court.

The three were arrested on 14 January 2020 following a forensic autopsy report conducted and release by Dr. Charles Dzamalala at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Initially, Kottana was reported to have been bitten by a venomous snake at her boyfriend’s (Timothy Mtilisanje) house dying the night of 3-4 January 2020.

The released report reveals there could be foul play in the events that led to Kottana’s death.

Police are also following leads implicating other prominent figures.

However, an associate professor at College of Medicine Steve Kamiza is challenging the Dzamalala autopsy report in the court after he was engaged by lawyers of one of the suspects in the death of Chidyaonga.

Among others, Kamuza says Dzamalala did not say whether the purported snake wound did not have snake fangs buried inside.

He argues that Dzamalala did not say whether the brought snake had its fangs on/inside to rule out snake bite.

“That the laboratory tests should not have been deferred due to positive tests of termik substance in the system because positive tests are not uncommon in lab practice,” says Kamiza.

Timothy Mtilisanje hails from Mkungula village in Zomba while Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :