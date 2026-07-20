Kukoma Diamonds top the table after double weekend win in FDH Premier Netball League

Kukoma Diamonds have shot to the top of the FDH Premier Netball League table after a dominant weekend, beating Civonets 55-48 on Saturday before following up with a 58-46 win over Kia Atlas on Sunday at Blantyre Sports Arena.

The result moves Kukoma Diamonds onto seven points and stretches their unbeaten run to three wins and a draw from four matches since the league kicked off on 4 July.

Diamonds set the tone from the first quarter and never looked back, controlling the tempo throughout to seal another statement win.

Head coach Noel Musa was delighted with the display but insists there’s no room for complacency.

“We are happy with the way the players performed. They followed the game plan well and this victory gives us confidence as we continue with the league,” Musa said.

“However, we will not relax because there are still many tough matches ahead.”

It’s a different story at the bottom, where Kia Atlas remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing all four of their opening fixtures.

Coach Enife Tsang’oma didn’t hold back on what went wrong.

“Shooting was a struggle. What the players learnt in training was not reflected on the court,” she admitted. “We have lost all four games and we would like to improve on our shooting.”

Sunday’s other results:

MAFCO Soldiers 40-38 Pacers

MAFCO Soldiers 42-39 Giants

Tigresses 53-49 Kia Atlas

Civonets 57-48 Prison Queens

MAFCO Soldiers’ double win on Sunday lifts them into second spot on six points, hot on Diamonds’ heels.

League table after the weekend:

Kukoma Diamonds — 7 pts

MAFCO Soldiers — 6 pts

Lioness — 4 pts

Civonets — 4 pts

Vanessa Sisters — 4 pts

Blue Eagles — 3 pts

Pacers — 2 pts

Tigresses — 2 pts

FLC Netball Team — 2 pts

Kia Atlas — 0 pts

Giants NC — 0 pts

Prison Queens — 0 pts

All eyes now turn to the next round as the race for top spot in the FDH Premier Netball League continues to heat up.

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