Kulesi floors Ndipita for post of Central Region Chess League chairman

Eddie Kulesi is the new chairman for Central Region Chess League (CRCL) after beating fellow aspirant Mark Ndipita by 29 votes to 20 during the league’s polls held at Kamuzu Institute for Sports on Saturday October 13.

The post of vice-chairman went to Aaron Phiri who beat Mwankenenge Msukwa by 43 to 6 while Zex Chikwiya Mwale is the new general secretary having beaten Peter Nyama by 41 votes to 8. Kulesi was the GS.

The post of treasurer went to Hope Mwazozo with 30 votes, beating Stanley Juma (18) and one null and void while Publicity secretary is James Mwale beating Elijah Mphanda by 38 votes by 11.

Regional schools coordinator is Royce Msiska beating Matthew Lambiki by 24 votes to 23 and Vincent Saka’s 2.

Committee members are Fidelis Jimu (15), Jacob Mhinji (9), Austin Banda (8) and Chikondi Manneti (7).

In his manifesto, Kulesi said he will spearhead the enhancement of corporate sponsorship and that he is already in talks with several companies.

“Win or lose – for the love of the game I will support the CRCL administration to secure these sponsorship. But the advantages of having me to lead in getting these sponsorships; as chairman I guarantee to usher an offer they (corporate) couldn’t refuse.

“History has it all. CRCL played tournaments for two years for free at Simama Hotel – am capable, I did it and I will do it over and over again with any potential company.

“I will be in the forefront in continuing giving youth, juniors and ladies regular tournaments, working with the mandated regional schools coordinator in assisting him/her in chess material sourcing in Central Region schools. This program will be further enrolled outside the Lilongwe city boundaries.

“I intend to start the pilot phase to the districts that are already showing the chess radar like Ntchisi, Kasungu, Salima and Dedza. In this pilot phase, CRCL will find itself in automatic social responsible programs (SRP) as the entry point in these designated phase-one districts.

“Parents will be introduced to this noble game because I know only parents can give maximum insight and support to their kids. I will make sure that CRCL really means Central Region Chess League. Availability of CRCL in other districts (beyond Lilongwe walls) will be of most value. I shall make sure the membership direction is fully operational.

“I intend to introduce Central Challenge with Central Poultry sponsorship. The make-up of this tournament will see districts unearthing their own champions and top three of every district will battle it out in Lilongwe for the final Central Region champion. Prizes shall range from district qualifiers to the finals. Then we shall have invitational whereby the Central Region top three shall battle with those best three in the South and North,” he said.

The post of chairman was occupied by Moses Mtumbuka, who has since been elected as Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) vice-president.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :