Kunkuyu Urges Media Practitioners to Uphold Professionalism Ahead of 2025 Elections

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu has called on media practitioners to prioritize professionalism and ethics as Malawi approaches the 2025 general elections.

Speaking during the opening of the 3rd Annual Broadcasters Conference organized by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in Lilongwe, Kunkuyu emphasized the critical role broadcasters play in ensuring an informed electorate.

He urged broadcasters to avoid influencing voter choices and instead focus on providing accurate, balanced, and timely information to guide citizens through the electoral process.

“Broadcasters should provide accurate and timely information to voters. The nation will rely on you to manage information ethically and professionally during the elections,” said Kunkuyu.

MACRA Director General Daud Suleman echoed the minister’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of adhering to media ethics during this critical period.

“Broadcasters operate under licenses with clear terms and conditions that must be adhered to. Beyond that, the industry’s nature demands strict observance of ethics and professionalism. What is broadcast impacts millions of Malawians in both rural and urban areas, and they often regard it as truth,” Suleman stated.

Suleman also cautioned against sensationalism, urging broadcasters to focus on factual and responsible content.

The two-day conference aims to align broadcasters and regulators on ethical standards and best practices for covering the 2025 general elections, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping the democratic process.