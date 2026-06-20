Kwacha weak, forex scarce, prices soaring: why Malawi’s ‘improving’ inflation means little

Malawi’s latest inflation figures offer a neat headline for policymakers — but very little comfort for the people living through the country’s worst cost‑of‑living squeeze in years.

A drop from 24.3% to 23.4% looks tidy in a report, yet it does not change the fact that most households are still battling rising prices, a weakened kwacha and a chronic shortage of forex that keeps essential goods expensive and often out of reach.

The government can point to slowing food inflation, now at 17.6%, as evidence of progress. But for families whose budgets are dominated by maize, cooking oil, sugar and transport, the reality is unchanged: prices are still painfully high, wages have not moved, and the kwacha’s collapse continues to erode purchasing power.

A slower rate of increase does not refill empty pockets. Non‑food inflation — still at 33% — exposes the deeper problem.

Imported goods remain costly because the kwacha has lost so much value, and forex shortages mean businesses struggle to restock, often passing the uncertainty straight to consumers.

Electricity, fuel, rent, soap, school supplies — the essentials that shape daily life — remain out of reach for many.

The accountability question is simple: if inflation is easing, why are households still worse off?

The answer lies in structural pressures that the monthly bulletin does not capture.

The kwacha’s depreciation has wiped out savings. Salaries in both the public and private sectors have stagnated. Transport costs remain high. And forex shortages continue to choke supply chains, keeping prices elevated even when global conditions improve.

For many Malawians, the economic story is not one of easing pressure but of survival. Families are cutting meals, delaying medical care, borrowing informally and relying on relatives abroad.

The rise in small‑scale debt tell a more honest story than any inflation chart.

Until the government stabilises the currency, secures reliable forex inflows and ensures wages rise in line with living costs, the average Malawian will continue to feel the squeeze — regardless of what the inflation figures claim.

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