Labour minister Kamtukule strongly defends President Chakwera on job creation figures

Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule has strongly defended President Lazarus Chakwera over his claim that over 997,000 jobs have been created since he took office two years ago.

Kamtukule said this after officials from Employers Consultative Association of Malawi demanded evidence that over 997,000 jobs have been created.

Chakwera’s statement during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) has sparked sparked debate on whether the job creation figures are a representation on the ground or not.

But Kamtukule said the jobs have been highly created through the Agricultural Input Program and National Economic Empowerment Fund adding the country has taken a right path to meet the one million target with further to be created by both the public and private sector as the economy turns recovers under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Chakwera.

But George Khaki, executive director for Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (Ecam) said in the absence of evidence, what the president said was mere guess work. Khaki said the private sector would like Chakwera to give evidence on his claim which includes where the said jobs have been created and the details of the jobs. “The economy is still facing significant challenges. “Besides Covid-19, I think we have supply chain disruption and high inflation rate which is depressing demand of supply of goods and services, making companies not to sale more of their goods and services. “So, I think, if that comes in with evidence, sources and clearly indicating what types of jobs have been created and in what sectors, that will be appreciated. “You remember when we said that we have lost 680,000 jobs, we carried a study to affirm that position,” said Khaki. He said in the absence of the evidence, what is being said now will be mere guess work not based on evidence.

