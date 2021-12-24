Lady ‘rapist’ puts Malawian justice system to test; masculine society on high alert.

Malawi Police service has arrested a 25 year old women in Blantyre on suspicions that she defiled a minor has brought excitement to the masculine society as commentators are urging the justice system to prove its fairness.

Masculinity comments monitored on the social media indicate that most men have sufficient interest on the issue, and would want the lady to face equal sentence to men convicted of similar offences.

The suspect, Chrissy Sanudi, was allegedly caught moaning profusely in act with a 13 year old boy in her room.

According to media reports, Sanudi often-times fronted her modesty to the minor in an act of seduction.

“The boy was her boss’s son. She was working as a house maid around Chemusa in Blantyre,” reads part of a police report.

Separate reports show that after the mother to the boy had smelt a rat, she began following the house maid till, the 40th day arrived and caught her in cloud nine.

“She reported the matter to police, and they arrested her. She’s in police custody as I’m speaking, awaiting trial,” said one of the close family members of the victimised boy.

To the masculine society, the arrest is not an issue. What matters is the sentencing.

“We hear she has pleaded guilty. She testified to have been found shaking legs for the boy. We are waiting for stiffer punishment, “said one of the social media commentators.

Defilement is contrary to section 160(b) of the country’s penal code. It attracts a minimum penalty of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

“But other men have been charged more than that up to 60 years. We are waiting for similar charges, ” another weighed in.

Over time, the masculine society has been alleging that the justice system in Malawi is biased against men when it comes to crimes of this nature including sexual harrasment.

