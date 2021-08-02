Lafarge Cement rewards 3 retail customers in ‘Kumanga Loyalty Programme’

In an effort aimed at promoting growth among small and medium enterprises in building materials, the country’s leading producer of cement products, Lafarge Cement Malawi on Saturday rewarded three retailers customers from Thyolo, Ntcheu and Blantyre in it’s on-going ‘Kumanga Loyalty’ programme.

The Loyalty programme, which was introduced in 2020, is aimed at recognising the important role played by the customers in serving individual home builders and contractors, using locally manufactured building materials such as cement.

Lafarge Cement Malawi Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Violet Mangani the company rewards winning customers with shopping and hotel accommodation vouchers, electronic items, home invertors, generators as well as household furniture at half year draws.

She said since the introduction of the programme, retail customers have been winning various items worth millions and that one of the luckiest customer is expected to go away with a one-tonne truck and a Lafarge branded 20ft container.

Mangani also said customers have the opportunity to increase their chances when they purchase more cement and that the rewards are open to all retailers who make a minimum purchase of 30 tonnes per month.

“We decided to target retail customers in this programme with the aim of acknowledging them and encouraging their business growth,” she said.

“We also aspire to create opportunities to build for progress because we always appreciate the tremendous job retails do in reaching out to our end-users and bringing building material closer to building sites such as homes, shops and many developmental projects.”

Thyolo-based Lafarge Cement customer, Martin Kavalo of KV Discount Shop, has been rewarded with a brand new cooker while Elliot Kheza of Chirimba, Blantyre received a shopping voucher with Saliman Sheilkh of Ntcheu going away with a generator — all the items worth K1,135,000.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, one of the winners, Kavalo — who started his business in 2015 — commended Lafarge for introducing the ‘Kamanga Loyalty’ which he said has really encouraged him to grow his retail outlet.

He the the cooker will bring a great change to his family and that he will use the rewards as tool to encourage fellow community members to open their own retail shops for Lafarge Cement if they are to change their living standards.

“When I was venturing into this business I never thought of getting these big prizes, but here I am today. Let me thank Lafarge for always considering us in various areas, these items will make our lives to change and will keep on cherishing this,” Kavalo said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!