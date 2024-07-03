Lake of Stars, Malawi Airlines collaborate to bring artists, attendees to 2024 festival

Lake of Stars has entered into a new partnership with Malawi Airlines, which will see the two companies collaborating in bringing artists from across Africa to this year’s Lake of Stars Festival, organizers announced.

This exciting collaboration not only enhances the cultural experience for festival-goers but also supports Malawi’s cultural and economic development, the statement says.

Organizers add that this collaboration underscores “our commitment to fostering cultural solidarity and contributing to the social and economic growth of Malawi”.

By working with Malawi Airlines, we aim to showcase Malawi’s rich cultural tapestry to a global audience, elevating the country’s presence on the pan African and international stage, the statement further says

“As part of this partnership and to amplify regional tourism access-festival attendees who purchase their Lake of Stars tickets will receive a 15% discount on flights when flying in for the Festival this year, from any Malawi Airlines route!

“This exclusive offer makes it more affordable for our audience to experience the vibrant culture and dynamic performances that our festival and Malawi is known for.

“Malawi Airlines, the flag carrier of Malawi, has long been a symbol of national pride and cultural heritage”.

In addition, Lake of Stars has also partnership with Speed Couriers and Community Marketing Printing and Stationery, supporting their logistical requirements during the pre-production of the festival and marketing.

This year’s highly anticipated Lake of Stars Festival is scheduled for 6th to 8th September at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota District.

The festival, to offer attendees an unforgettable full-package of artistic activities featuring a diverse of best local and international artists, has returned with unprecedented fun after a four-year break.

According to organizers, this year’s Lake of Stars coincides with the festival’s 20th anniversary and aligns with Malawi’s 60th independence celebrations.

The festival was last held in 2019, after which scores of fun seekers were denied of their much needed entertainment and fun.

For those taking advantage of the flight discount, organizers advises them to visit contact Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival at [email protected]

Attendees can also purchase local, regional and international festival tickets online and at ticket outlets in major cities in Malawi.

