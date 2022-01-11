Land economists decry continued lack of disciplinary action on land meddlers

Land economists in the country have bemoaned the lack of necessary disciplinary action supposed to be directed to troublemakers in the land industry, and have since issued a warning that they will up their game so that sanity is maintained in the field.

In a statement signed by Zechariah Chirambo, Land Economy Chapter chairperson of the Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM) on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the land economists say they would stick to “promoting professionalism in the land related industry for public advantage.”

Recently, the country has been awash with flaws in the land industry in which, largely, politicians and politically connected people have been at the helm.

Kezzie Msukwa, Minister of Land, Housing, and Urban Development, is currently embroiled in corrupt deals of 86 properties both in strategic uptown areas and in the outskirts of Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Also, Head of Presidential Delivery Unit and Chief Advisor to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and International Affairs in State House, Dr Colleen Zamba, has come under fire for allegedly grabbing land from hapless owners at Area 43 Sector 8.

In the statement, the economists say they have noted with great concern that certain individuals were operating firms as real estate agents, valuers and auctioneers illegally.

“This has resulted into the public being victims of such acts. The Chapter hereby cautions all those parading as estate agents, valuation surveyors and auctioneers contrary to the provisions of the Land Economy, Valuers, Auctioneers and Estate Agents Act of 1989 (“The Act”) to desist from such illegal practice,” reads the statement in part jointly signed by SIM president Martin Chimangeni.

According to the public notice, the land economists have further noted that certain institutions, individuals and companies are engaging the services of individuals or companies or firms not recognized by the Act.

“For an individual or a company to practice as in the aforesaid trades, they need to have with them or under their employment an officer who has a valid license issued by the Land Economy, Valuers, Auctioneers and Estate Agents Board (“The Board”).

“The Chapter wishes to work with the general public towards achievement of best practices in real estate and land administration matters. The Chapter is together with The Board working tirelessly to ensure that this is achieved,” reads the statement.

According to the land economists, the public is advised to engage accredited individuals for the services of real estate agents and all those provided for in The Act.

“The general public is advised to access an updated list of accredited practitioners which is periodically published in the newspapers and also report any real estate malpractice through The Board Registrar on +265 993 897 905, The Land Economy Chapter Chairperson @ +265 999 946 200, SIM Secretariat @ +265 995 538 589 or email us at [email protected],” says the statement.

