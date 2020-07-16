Landgate: Royal Motors’ Altaf Mahomed case starts Friday, DPP hires lawyer Ambokire  

The Landgate case in which one of the Royal Motors Company’s directors, Altaf Mahomed is accused of forging documents that facilitated the grabbing of the land belonging to Lunzu Estate Limited is expected to commence on Friday 17th July 2020.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has hired private practicing lawyer, Ambokire Salimu to prosecute the matter.

According to Summon/Charge Sheet which Nyasa Times has a copy indicate that Mahomed aged 65 is expected to appear before the Blantyre Magistrates Court to answer two charges of making a false document with intent to defraud or deceive contrary to Section 351 as read with Section 353 (d) (i) of the Penal Code, and altering a false document contrary to Section 360 of the Penal Code.

Particulars of the case indicate that Mahomed on 29th September 1995 forged sale of a share stock certificates purporting to sell the share stock of Lunzu Estates Limited owned by late General Graciano Matewere, to a company registered to himself and two others.

Mahomed allegedly forged signatures of late Matewere, Graciano Matewere Jnr, Colonel Mathias Matewere, and Amina Altaf Mahomed.

“Altaf Mahomed on 29th September 1995 altered false sale of share stocks certificates of Lunzu Estates Limited by filling the same with Registrar of Companies at Blantyre in the Republic of Malawi,” reads the charge sheet.

The land under dispute is near the Blantyre Campus of the Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) next to Kameza Roundabout of the Chileka International Airport Road and is owned by the Matewere family whose last remaining shareholder is Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, Colonel Matewere, after everyone had died.

Nyasa Times understands that Mahomed of Royal Motors and his friends stole 150-hectares of land under Lunzu Estate Limited. It is believed that the forgery and fake transactions were done when late Colonel Matewere was in the Democratic Republic of Congo on peacekeeping mission from 2002 to 2006.

Lawyer Salimu of Salimu and Associates will be representing the Matewere family following approval by the Director of Public prosecution.

According to fiscal police investigations, Knight Frank was named as the alleged seller of the property. The company has since dismissed the claims, saying that everything that Mohamed claimed was false as they have no record of the sale of shock shares of Lunzu Estate Limited.

And the alleged receiver, Farook Sacraine has also denied selling the property to Mahomed Family, and that he was not aware of the fraudulent transactions.

Years ago the government took about 50 hectares of the Estates’ land for the construction of the Gadaffi Hospital project which now has been turned into a college of nursing.

