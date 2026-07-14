Landlord Pakwao gets FDH and Ekhaya boost

There is something quietly telling about a bank showing up to a press briefing not to talk about interest rates, but about queues at a beer stand.

FDH Bank and Ekhaya Group announced this week that they will be lending their support to the 2026 Landlord Pakwao Concert, the latest sign of how deeply corporate Malawi has embedded itself in the country’s live music economy.

At a briefing held in Blantyre, Sheila Kanjo, Marketing Manager for FDH Financial Holdings, set out the bank’s role with the polish of a company well used to sponsorship deals.

FDH, she said, would provide secure, convenient and seamless digital payment solutions across the customer journey — the sort of language that, translated from corporate to concert-goer, means fewer cash queues and, presumably, fewer awkward moments fumbling for change mid-set.

Ekhaya Group, for its part, will handle the more elemental logistics of concert-going — food and drink — ensuring that the tens of thousands expected at Bingu National Stadium are fed and watered as the night unfolds.

For Gwamba, the Landlord Entertainment artist fronting the event, the partnership carries weight beyond mere sponsorship.

He framed the involvement of FDH and Ekhaya as a vote of confidence in Malawi’s music industry more broadly — an endorsement, in his telling, of an ecosystem still working to prove its commercial durability to precisely the sort of institutions now writing the cheques.

The concert itself lands on 1 August 2026, with Nigerian star Ruger joining as co-headliner — a booking that signals Landlord Pakwao’s ambitions extend well beyond a domestic bill, and toward the kind of regional pulling power that, increasingly, is what persuades a bank to start talking about beat drops instead of balance sheets.

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