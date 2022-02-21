Late Prof Egbert Chibambo described as a deeply treasured member of Mzuzu City

In his eulogy of former Mayor of Mzuzu, Prof. Egbert Phangapi Chibambo — who died on Thursday, the City Council’s Chief Executive Officer Gomezgani Nyasulu described him as a trailblazer; a fierce advocate and undisputed dedicated leader — who will be deeply treasured by the whole city.

Late Prof. Chibambo served as Mayor of Mzuzu from 2002-2005 and Nyasulu said “he leaves an impressive legacy along with sympathy”.

“He championed investments including the Rafiki Foundation in Mzuzu and connected Mzuzu to the outside world whose fruits we are enjoying today.

“He masterminded construction of the current Mayoral Office among other features. It was a privilege and a pleasure to have worked closely with late Mayor Chibambo as he was a wonderful kind, courageous effective jovial and selfless person.

“Our heartfelt prayers are with his family friends and the greater Mzuzu community.”

The UTM party headlined its eulogy as “The Pillar Bows Out!” saying “he stood tall and towering. In life and in demise, he commands our abiding love and passion alike.

“For he was a great scholar, leader, role model and human being. He trailblazed everything and more he showed the way ever so positively and diligently.

“Therefore, our prayers are to the bereaved family, to Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and Madam Mary Chilima, his niece; the entire Chibambo clan; friends and all of us; as we come to terms with this paralyzing grief.

“May God the Almighty reward his great works here on earth with eternal peaceful rest,” said the eulogy issued by UTM publicity secretary, Frank Mwenifumbo.

In his on Facebook, Dawn Gowa Nyasulu attested that Chibambo was a “very humble man with a very interactive spouse — a cheerful couple they turned out to be. Rest In Peace Prof”.

Emily Tumbikani Hara said: “Hamba Kahle Kwesa, Ekwendeni will never be the same without you” while Charles Ulaya said: “Never seen a decent man like him. Was very humble man during his lecturing time at Poly. RIP.”

In her grief, Thoko Hendrina Chibambo wrote: “As we finished attending English Service at Ekwendeni Church, I was about to jump into my car with my brother — Uncle Egbert was attending the second service (Tumbuka) and he convinced us to attend church with him again.

“Before the service started, we stood outside chatting and taking pictures to pass some time — didn’t know it will be our last time attending Church together. Rest in peace, uncle Egbert, greet Dad and Agogo Walter.”

Ntambo Chibambo Kaendera, Prof. Chibambo’s niece said: “Uncle Egbert was my dad’s twin brother — we literally saw him almost every day. My dad and him were inseparable — one of the coolest uncles ever.

“Picked me up from school and his home was my second home when I was growing up. Your passing hurts, uncle. I had sincerely hoped for the opportunity to see you again.

“Rest well, uncle Egbert. Till we meet again. Life is fleeting — teach us to number our days, Lord.

“Sincerely appreciate the calls and texts. Thank you all for your overwhelming support in this time.”

