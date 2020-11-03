Leadership is about setting right agenda: Chilima’s lecture achieved that!
To lead is to take people on a journey towards a collectively defined end.
But that process begins with a conversation—people must agree where they want to go and, also, define how they will get there.
If a people on a journey don’t agree on their destination, it simply means there is no journey at all.
Perhaps that explains Malawi’s journey since 1964, the year we attained our political independence from British rule.
It’s been a journey without a definite defined end. The results, of course, are here to see: we still rank one of the 10 poorest nations in the world.
What went wrong?
Perhaps, as a nation, we haven’t had time to create spaces of engagement to, collectively, define ourselves and what we need to do.
Lack of such defined spaces, one can argue, could somehow explain what Vice President Saulos Chilima meant during his Mindset Change lecture when he said Malawians are obsessed with trivia.
Yes, Malawians are obsessed with trivia because for years, we haven’t had leadership that set the right agenda for national discussions.
Our leaders have, since independence, set the wrong agenda for public discussions and, as a result, we all got consumed with trivia.
The only way to deal with such a problem is to have leaders who, often, appear before the nation with mind-challenging lectures the way Chilima did.
He managed to set the right agenda for the nation. That is leadership!
Agreed in everything mindset is key. We need to move forward
Kamuzu kept saying chuma chili nthaka..and he made us trust ulimi and worked hard in our farms, we fed ourselves and we sold some for financial purposes..in short we embraced a culture of hardworking in the fields and we became an agro based economy. Pakali pano sitidziwa what we are good at and what we must pursue as a nation. People are now left confused as to what we should cling to nkona sense of direction palibe. We must redefine ourselves and identify our potential..the rest will follow.
Mediocrity, selfishness, setting priorities wrong must be dealt with!
A simple man you have to forgive, but a leader who makes mistakes must be replaced!
Leadership is about leading. Do you feel lead?Clueless government thus far
Government business is just as good as any private business. A private business has a standing vision and mission. Management develops policies and strategies to adhere to that vision. Any new management coming in are not allowed to change the vision and mission but to develop new strategies or enhance the existing ones in the quest for value proposition. It is expected government to operate in the same way. Unfortunately during the one party state period, the vision was Kamuzu. All strategies were about Kamuzu. All policies were about Kamuzu. We used to call our mission Kamuzuism. When he left,… Read more »
Politics iyi is for the enlightened. But are the citizens he is talking to enlightened? I just wish we all were ,so we can change this country