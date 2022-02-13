Learners go on rampage after teacher drops talisman

February 13, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
Police fired tear-gas to disperse rioting learners as classes were temporarily suspended on Friday at a primary school in Blantyre after a teacher allegedly dropped a talisman (chithumwa).
This happened at Mpingwe Primary School in village headman Nkhukuteni’s area, Traditional Authority, Machinjiri in Blantyre  after a  female teacher allegedly found a talisman (Chithumwa) besides her bag.

Police fired tear-gas to disperse angry and violent pupils
The learners accused the teacher of practising witchcraft.
They went  on rampage  pelting stones at some   infrastructure, including the school’s kitchen where they vandalised pots containing porridge.
Armed police were called to restore order.
According to Esme  Misasa, a cleaner at the school, the teacher  oversees  the school’s feeding program and some people around the school   are accusing  her of mismanaging the program and they want her transferred from the school.

