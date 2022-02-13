Learners go on rampage after teacher drops talisman

Police fired tear-gas to disperse rioting learners as classes were temporarily suspended on Friday at a primary school in Blantyre after a teacher allegedly dropped a talisman (chithumwa).

This happened at Mpingwe Primary School in village headman Nkhukuteni’s area, Traditional Authority, Machinjiri in Blantyre after a female teacher allegedly found a talisman (Chithumwa) besides her bag.

The learners accused the teacher of practising witchcraft.

They went on rampage pelting stones at some infrastructure, including the school’s kitchen where they vandalised pots containing porridge.

Armed police were called to restore order.

According to Esme Misasa, a cleaner at the school, the teacher oversees the school’s feeding program and some people around the school are accusing her of mismanaging the program and they want her transferred from the school.

