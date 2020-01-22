Learners set ablaze Karonga DCs office

The district commissioner used offices of the fisheries department because previous office was also burned during previous demonstrations.

Eye witnesses said the learners, who want to force the hover pay teachers their December salary, pelted stones at the offices in the morning and returned in the afternoon to set them ablaze.

Government failed to pay 5000 teachers their December pay because of what the government said failure to produce national IDs.

Principal secretary for ministry of Education Justin Saidi claimed all teachers have refused the salaries a claim denied by Teachers Union of Malawi.