Legislator apologises over raincoats request

February 19, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
A legislator who has received stinging attacks on social media platforms for suggesting that Parliament buys raincoats for backbenchers has emphatically apologised.
The Lilongwe South East legislator Steve Malondera apologised on Thursday in Parliament just a day after he made the request in the House.

Baba Steven Malondera MP
He has also withdrawn his statement following a backlash from the public.
Malondera has instead asked parliament to construct walkways that would keep them protected when it is raining.
It has been raining heavily in Lilongwe and other areas in the central region for the past week.
First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo has thus instructed Parliament secretariat to remove the remarks from the records.

