Leopard Match Limited to ensure restoration of operations

There is fear that matches, a very important daily basic commodity, might be scarce on the market due to fire that gutted Leopard Match Limited factory in Blantyre on Monday.

Over 300 workers from the company and some from a neighbouring company, Eshani Products which was affected too, also fear losing their jobs because of the fire accident.

This forced Minister of Trade and Industry, Roy Kachale, to visit the premises on Tuesday to see for himself the extent of the damage and the way forward.

Kachale assured the company of government’s assistance to have its operations restored.

“We thank God that so far no life has been lost. We pray for those in hospital to get well soon. We will try our best so that workers don’t lose their jobs. Secondly, you are aware that matches are a very important commodity. We will try our best to see to it that the commodity does not become scarce because of this accident,” explained Kachale.

An official from Leopard Match Limited, Rafik Osman, said operations can soon be restored if the company is given all the necessary support.

“A lot has been damaged including already made matches. Some raw materials have also been destroyed. But we thank God that all machines are still in good condition and a good chunk of raw materials is also intact. We are ready to restore operations as soon our insurance partners give us direction,” explained Osman.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!