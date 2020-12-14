Lilongwe archbishop Ziyaye dies

December 14, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Roman Catholic Archbishop for Lilongwe Diocese, Tarcisius Gervasio Ziyaye has died.

Archbishop Ziyaye  has died

Ziyaye died on Monday morning, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said in a statement.

“Archbishop Ziyaye has passed on in the early hours of today, 14th December 2020 in Namibia where he was receiving medical treatment,” the statement  issued by ECM secretary general Fr Henry Saindi said.

A Catholic member in Lilongwe told Nyasa Times on Monday: “We have lost a great and gentle servant of the Catholic Church . Ziyaye will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Archbishop Ziyaye, aged 67, was named an Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza by the late Pope John Paul II on November 26, 1991. He was consecrated and installed as Auxiliary Bishop on May 23, 1992.

Ziyaye  was named Coadjutor Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lilongwe, Malawi by Pope John Paul II on May 4, 1993. He succeeded as Bishop of Lilongwe on November 11, 1994.

In 2000, he became the President of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi. He was named Metropolitan Archbishop of Blantyre by Pope John Paul II on January 23, 2001.

Ziyaye  became the President of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (A.M.E.C.E.A.) in July 2008.

Catholic is an influential church in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ben Chasweka
Ben Chasweka
2 hours ago

Sad we will miss his services especially when he says “kudzipereka kwa toto moyo” may his soul rest in Peace

0
Reply
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

It is sad that he is gone.May soul rest in peace, however, i am very disappointed that the church acted like DPP on the demise of late Bingu.

0
Reply
Kudya katatu patsiku
Kudya katatu patsiku
2 hours ago

Awuse ndi mtendere.Khongelesi party and the RC church have lost a staunch devotee. Requiescat in pace Signore Archvescovo

0
Reply
Christopher
Christopher
3 hours ago

May his soul rest in peace. Will miss you.

0
Reply
Seven7
Seven7
3 hours ago

Three days ago the church said he was slightly unwell. Malawians why don’t you say the truth, whole truth.

1
Reply
musaa
musaa
2 hours ago
Reply to  Seven7

what is your argument?
Peaple can die any time even they feel like doing better

0
Reply
Masoambeta
Masoambeta
2 hours ago
Reply to  Seven7

Iwe Seven. Nde munthu wa slightly unwell sangamwalire?? Osamayankhula choncho pagulu please.

0
Reply
shares
7
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MEC Commissioner Kunje says not hiding: Police wants her for endangering President Chakwera’s life

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje has said she is not hiding and there is no need for Malawi...

Close