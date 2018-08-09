Lilongwe City Council allocates prime land to powerful DPP officials, Beautify Malawi

Lilongwe City Council has allocated prime land to the powerful and influential figures in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the government, including First Lady’s Beautify Malawi (Beam) Trust an indication cronyism, nepotism and favouritism is still rampant in the current administration.

According to a leaked memo from the office of the director of planning and development H. S. K Mumba dated 1 March, 2017, the council had received 44 names for the allocation of the plots in Area 49 sector 6 and Area 46 which are prime land for commercial.

“All other application details (completed forms and payments details) are maintained at your office. And directorate of Planning and Development does not have any application details of these names,” says the letter to the chief executive officer Moza Zeleza.

Large commercial plots have since been allocated to First Lady Gertrude Mutharika through her Beam Trust, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi who was presidential advisor on economic affairs and sits on the board of BEAM Trust, K. Lingani, deputy inspector general of police Duncan Mwapasa and a Mr. K. Unyolo, among others.

A filling station plot has been allocated to the Lilongwe city council chief executive officer himself Moza Zeleza whilst shops or flats plots have been allocated to the powerful and influential DPP member Ben Phiri’s Beata Trust.

Residential or flats plots have been allocated to another powerful figure in the DPP, Francis Mphepo, who is also a presidential advisor, the DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha and a Dr. M. Kadammanja among other figures.

The director of planning and development’s office has authenticated the letter.

This revelation came the same day the outgoing Norwegian ambassador to Malawi Kikkan Haugen cautioned the government and the people of Malawi that corruption must be fought with full force, all around, if lives of ordinary Malawians are to be substantially transformed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :