Lilongwe City pulls New Year stunner

Thousands thronged to capital city’s elegant Gateway Mall to witness what many claimed as biggest and best crossover display ever.

The city fathers in partnership with the corporate brought the fun and smiles on the faces of the citizens.

In the morning, over two thousand kids invaded the malls open space to activate their adrenaline in scores of games and fun.

There was a cocktail of backgrounds, no family status of flamboyance nor needy was apparent. Kids had fun. Lots of it.

Mayor Desmond Bikoko was short of words. His team at the council pulled a huge game changer.

“This is awesome. I am very happy the city is reconnecting. It’s been a year of mixed occurrences. The floods, accidents and other occurrences took away our smiles. Now we as one family, we can rise up and build our city,” said Bikoko in his moving short speech.

The fun was never through. By 7pm most car park spaces were filled up. Music turned up, artists one by one gave up all they could from Sangie, Faith Mussa, Nyali Music, VeeJay Ice, DJ Maya and Lulu. The Crowd was jumping. The screams were loudest. Gateway Mall was some like New York’s Madison Square for a night.

At midnight sliding into 2018, fireworks exploded. Huge fireworks. Fantastic and marvel sight to watch.

The sky, as clear as a summer night was filled with colourful fireworks. Then mobile phones were floating in owners hands, flashes sparkled through and through.

One would conclude that very few have ever witnessed the raise of so many mobile phone gadgets at a single go in years.

“I have never experienced such a spectacular fireworks in my life before,” young people were heard discussing.

Then hugs swerved. Left, right and centre. People who knew each other hugged and so did strangers. Happy New Year was the catch line. Lilongwe City had risen from dust into an aura of hope and love.

By 6am, one would notice from the amount of litter and leftovers that may be, just may be 8,000 people were available at the venue.

What’s left now, the clean up.

