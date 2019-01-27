Lilongwe club dominates Toastmaster contest as Blantyre produces one member

Lilongwe Toastmasters Club dominated 2018-19 contest as two members were emerged winners with one member from Blantyre and they will represent Malawi at a similar event in the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

Grace Liwewe and Leah Hez from Lilongwe and Benjamin Mosiwa from Blantyre were the winners in a contest which took place on Saturday at Cross Roads in Lilongwe.

Benjamin Mosiwa emerged the winner in Prepared speech,while in the impromptu speech contest there was Leah Hez as Grace Liwewe came first in speech evaluations.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping its members improve their communication, public speaking and leadership skills.

Lilongwe Toastmasters publicist, Isabel Kachinjika, said the clubs meet periodically where members embark on various speeches and leadership projects so that they can sharpen their skills through practice and constructive feedback from other members.

Kachinjika said contests are an important part of the toastmasters’ educational program as they provide an opportunity for toastmasters to gain speaking experience, as well as an opportunity for other toastmasters to learn by observing proficient speakers.

She added: “The contest is also open to the general public who are interested in improving their communication skills, and attendance is free of charge. We welcome you all to be part of this exciting event.”

