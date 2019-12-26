Lilongwe man wins vehicle in Innobuild promo

Lilongwe-based man Godfrey Jere has won a one tonner Mazda Bongo pick up in Inno Build promotion draw.

Jere won the car through a ticket number 025.

Kalima of ticket 070 was the one to win the car but he never showed up for the event and after the second draw, ticket number 071 of Davie Malamba won but was not present before the third draw which saw ticket number 037 of Tressa Kaponda but again was not present.

This prompted organisers to call for fourth draw which saw Godfrey Jere winning.

Jere was not present but he was clever enough to send his daughter Joyce Jere.

In an interview Joyce Jere said she was happy for the win.

“Our life will not be the same, I thank Inno build Company for this,” she said.

Innobuild Chief Executive officer Billy Jonathan Chiotha said he was pleased to run this competition successfully.

During the raffle draw some of the lucky customers won 20 door frames, ceiling boards, bags of cement and concrete blocks.

Lilongwe City Mayor Juliana Kaduya also commended Innobuild for providing clean housing in the capital

Innobuild was launched in 2016 in order to provide affordable housing in urban areas.

