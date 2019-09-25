Lilongwe Water Board losing over 35 per cent of revenue in non-revenue water loss

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) says it is striving to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) loss through leakage in water pipes, theft of water supplying equipment and illegal water connection among others.

LWB Director of Finance, Silli Mbewe made the remarks on Tuesday during the workshop and wrap up meeting for water utility regional partnership in Africa which was held at Madzi House in Lilongwe.

Mbewe said LWB is making more losses due to the increase of non revenue water, hence the board’s commitment to curbing the situation.

“We are losing over 35 per cent of our revenue from the water which we are producing due to high rate of non-revenue water, for this reason as water board, we are dedicated to adopt various measures to curb this challenge,” Mbewe said.

He added that they have formed non revenue water reduction strategy which comprises several activities including; monitoring of illegal water connections and pipe leakages just to mention a few in an effort to reduce losses.

Mbewe said LWB is eyeing to reduce the rate of NRW with 25-28 per cent after reaching the year 2021.

LWB is implementing a project dubbed ‘Project for Strengthening the Capacity of NRW Reduction for Lilongwe Water Board’ in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In his remarks JICA Resident Representative, Kito Koichi said his organisation is committed to supporting LWB in reducing water losses.

“We are eager to help Lilongwe Water Board in reducing losses, currently we are providing technical support aimed at dealing with issues of Non-Revenue Water.

“With our support, we have engaged waterworks experts from Japan’s oldest water bureau which started 132 years ago known as Yokohama Waterworks Bureau,” Koichi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the same workshop, Yokohama Waterworks Bureau International Operations Division Deputy Director, Reiko Yoshii said through JICA, her bureau is submissive to work with LWB in improving its water supply management.

Delegates from Japan, Kenya, Ruanda and the host country-Malawi participated in the workshop.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :