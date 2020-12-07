Limbe Leaf donates K20 million school facilities in Kasungu

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) Wednesday handed over a teachers house, office and a playground worth K20 million at Chikazimasika Primary School in rural Kasungu district.

Speaking at the ceremony, Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Manager Leah Hez said the company is passionate about education in general and primary school education in particular.

“A lot of effort is put into improving the learning conditions of students and the living conditions of teachers to ensure that both teachers and students operate at their full potential. As a company, we do not condone the use of children under 18 in tobacco fields or any tobacco related work. We want children to be in school, to learn and become productive members of society.” said Hez.

“It is our hope that this new teachers’ house goes a long way in improving the living conditions of teachers here and the playground will provide something for the children to do after school so that they don’t wander into fields. The office will provide space for the teachers to adequately plan for lessons so that the pupils have focused lessons. We hope the community will take care of the items,” added Hez.

Receiving the donation, Primary Education Adviser (PEA) for Wimbe zone Patronella Banda hailed Limbe Leaf for the donation saying the primary school only has four classes from Standard one to four and there is need to make the school a full primary school.

“We want to upgrade this school into a full primary school like it used to be in the past but we need support of parents, the community and companies like Limbe Leaf. We are thankful to what Limbe Leaf has done today because this will realize our dream of upgrading this primary school into a full primary school with all the eight classes,” said Banda.

Head teacher for the school Peter Linde also thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation saying the company is transforming the school citing the earlier donation of desks, a classroom block and rehabilitation of another classroom block by Limbe Leaf.

The school has an enrolment of a total of 126 pupils, 74 girls and 52 boys against three male teachers.

“We would appreciate if they send us a female teacher to be a role model to our girls,” said Linde.

