Lipenga weighs in on Mulli

Former minister of finance in the Joyce Banda regime Dr. Ken Lipenga has weighed in on Leston Mulli victory against government moratorium not to conduct business with companies associated to the name.

In his Facebook post Dr. Lipenga weaved through Mullis business journey, success and contribution to the country’s economy.

Lipenga said Leston has been running errands of his late father as he toiled along Nyezerera, Chiringa and Limbuli terrains selling farm produce.

This emanates from a court ruling two weeks ago that endedalong legal battle that challenged a decision by former constitutional affairs minister and attorney general late Ralph Kasamba stopping all government agencies from dealing with companies associated with the name MULLI.

This development saw loss of business by Mulli to the extent that Afrexim bank withdrew a 30 million dollars loan aimed at bankrolling a phone mobile company called CELOCOM

Judge Muhome declared the decision sounded the noise of malice hence dismissed it.

“The times we are living in have reinforced an important lesson. The reduction of foreign aid, together with the violence, expulsions, and hardship experienced by Malawian migrant workers in South Africa, has reminded us that our long-term prosperity cannot depend primarily on the goodwill of others or on opportunities beyond our borders. It must also be built by those who invest, innovate, and create jobs here at home.” Dr. Lipenga writes in his short, concise post pregnant with pan Africanism.

Former minister of Trade during the Bingu wa Mutharika era, Eunice Kazembe awarded Leston Mulli for his unwavering contribution to the country’s economy.

MBL holdings boasts of over 23 companies to its grid and has a significant contribution to the economy.

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