Living Waters Church trains sign language interpreters

The Living Waters Church in Malawi has trained 16 more sign language interpreters, bringing the total of sign language interpreters in the church to 20.

The 16 interpreters underwent a 2-year training in Blantyre under the Special Needs Department of the church.

Speaking at the graduation of the 16 interpreters, Bishop Manda said the church introduced the Special Needs Department two years ago in order to accommodate everyone including people with disabilities in the church’s programmes and services.

“There are people with physical challenges who feel side-lined. We would like everyone to be part of all activities within the church,” he explained.

One of the graduating students who is also a studying at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES), Lois Phiri, said she developed interest to study sign language after discovering that some people with disabilities fail to attend church services because of their different forms of disabilities.

“People with special needs have to be taken on board. Sign language interpretation is one way of making sure that they are not left out,” said Phiri.

The Living Waters Church in Malawi has over 1,000 congregations and it was founded by Apostle Stanley Ndovi.

