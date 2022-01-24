Living with Covid in Malawi

The COVID pandemic is still affecting Malawi as well as many other parts of the world, but this doesn’t mean that you can’t be safe in the region. There are a number of precautions you are able to take, which can keep you safe, even if you are living with COVID or recovering from it. Keep reading for tips on how to do this.

The Situation in Malawi

Even though many people are vaccinated in Malawi, there’s a chance that you may still experience COVID. This is why you need to take safeguards when you are exposed to it or become infected.

Talk to Your Doctor

When you suspect you have COVID, the first thing you should consider doing is getting tested. This can give you a good indication of whether you are experiencing symptoms of it or not. After you know for sure that you are infected, this is likely the right time to talk to your doctor.

A professional will be able to provide you with the proper treatment to lessen your symptoms and offer additional advice that may aid in your recovery.

Rest and Take it Easy

Once you meet with your doctor, the next step is to get the proper rest you need to get better. You should stay isolated at least 10 days, and refrain from leaving your home unless it is necessary to do so. Be sure to take it easy during this time, so your body is able to heal, and you can start feeling more like yourself. There may be long-term effects of COVID, but they may not be serious enough to require a hospital stay. At the same time, this is a major reason to relax while you are healing. Additionally, make sure you continue to eat and drink the proper amount.

Stay Away From Others

It is necessary to stay away from people when you are experiencing COVID symptoms. You may be contagious and could cause others to become infected. Think about video calling people that you care about to keep in touch, or you can simply talk to them via your cell phone or through text messages.

Talk to a Therapist

The time it takes to get over COVID may be different from person to person. This could mean that you get discouraged, especially if you are upset that you aren’t healing as fast as you would like to. This is when it might be beneficial to talk to a therapist. In some cases, you can meet with a professional in the comfort of your home by utilizing therapy apps. These allow you to interact with a counselor any time and in a location you are comfortable with. You won’t have to leave your home.

A therapist should be able to help you adopt the motivation you need in order to recover and help you change the way you are thinking about situations if you are feeling sad or down. For more information on motivation, there are articles on this site that are helpful.

Overview

Living with COVID in Malawi is something you may have to do, since there’s a chance you can get sick even if you have been vaccinated. However, there are ways to make the process as easy as possible. This includes taking care of your health, isolating from people, and talking to a therapist if you are feeling down about the recovery process. When you do these things, you should be able to continue to be responsible about your health and safety, which can protect you in the future.

