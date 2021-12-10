Livingstonia Synod injects K60m in early child development in Rumphi

The Livingstonia Synod Aids Program (LISAP) has pumped in K60 million in Early Childhood Development (ECD) project in Rumphi.

The project will see LISAP constructing 17 ECDCs in the area of Traditional Authority Mwalweni in the district.

The United Kingdom (UK)-based Comic Relief is financing the project through Help A Child Malawi.

Speaking in Rumphi on Tuesday, LISAP Executive Director, Jonathan Vumu, said his organization wishes to see that all children are accessing pre-school education in the district.

Vumu said T/A Mwalweni’s area was chosen because it does not have any early education centre.

Through the project, according to Vumu, LISAP has already constructed six ECDCs where more than 150 learners graduated on the material day.

The graduates are expected to proceed to Standard One in the next academic year.

T/A Mwalweni thanked LISAP for the project, saying it will help to reduce illiteracy level in the district.

Rumphi is estimated to have 314 ECD centres, according to a report from the district education office.

