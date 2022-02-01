Livingstonia Synod to meet ministers

The Synod of Livingstonia under the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)says it intends to meet cabinet ministers from North Malawi to thrash out a new approach to developing the region which has remained “dead” since Malawi attained independence.

There are four members from the northern region in the newly appointed cabinet. Agnes Nyalonje was maintained as Minister of Education, Jacob Hara is the Minister of Transport and Public Works while Harry Mkandawire was roped into the cabinet as Deputy Minister of Defence. The three are from Mzimba district and Timothy Mtambo from Chitipa is Minister of Unity.

The Synod of Livingstonia clergy say people in the northern region are tired of unfulfilled promises hence the idea to engage the four ministers.

General Secretary for the synod, Reverend William Tembo, confirmed to the local media that they will be meeting the ministers very soon.

“We would love to meet them very soon so that as they discharge their duties, they should do what people expect of them. It should not be business as usual…People are expecting quite a lot.

“We have been anticipating the new cabinet. Fortunately, we have sons and daughters from the north and we want to sit down with them and talk to them,” explained Tembo.

On his part, Harry Mkandawire said he was ready to meet the clergy saying the synod has never disappointed him and hailed it for always speaking against nepotism.

On the other hand, Mtambo said he has no problem meeting the synod since cabinet minsters are servants of the people.

Despite calls from the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and other civil society organisations for a lean cabinet of not more than 20 members, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed a cabinet of 30 full ministers on 27th January this year. He was however commended for bringing female representation into the cabinet to 40%.

