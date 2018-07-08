Livingstonia Synod turns down K5 million donation: ‘Let President channel the money to public hospitals’

Controversial Livingstonia synod of the CCAP has secretly turned down a gift of K5 million from President Peter Mutharika.

President Mutharika on Sunday attended a church service at Katawa CCAP in Mzuzu.

Synod officials say they decided to reject the gift and instead told the Malawi leader to give to public hospitals in the north which they say run out of drugs most often.

There was no immediate comment from State Huse but the rejection of the K5 million is the talk on various social media platforms.

Speaking after the church service, Mutharika told the synod to work with the government.

“We are not in opposition to each other. Continue doing your prophetic role. Where we are wrong, tell us but do so in a respectable way,” said Mutharika.

The President said development conscious religious institutions, such as the Livingstonia synod are a catalyst for a progressive nation.

Moderator of the synod Reverend John Gondwe assured the President that the church will always work with the government.

“We work with the government in the health and education sectors and we will continue doing so,” he said.

Gondwe said the coming of Mutharika to the church is an indication that the relationship between the state and the church is cordial.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :