Long serving NICO Life staff contribute towards the company’s tremendous growth over the years

NICO Life’s successful growth over the years can comfortably be attributed to members of its staff’s loyalty and commitment through long service, said Chief Finance Officer, Victoria Zigowa on Friday when she presented awards to six of its staff who have served 10 years each.

“You have made a great contribution towards the performance of the company,” she impressed on them. “NICO Life’s success story for the past 10 years cannot be told without obviously mentioning you people.

“For your information, we moved from registering profits of around K1 billion that increased to K9.8 billion in 2018. Then we saw a drop to around K8 billion because of the circumstances around the economy and the industry.

“We have grown together from a regime where we just had a handful of clients and membership to managing a lot more. You will agree with me that being in a service organization, we rely more on people.

“Employees are a great asset for us, hence we had to create time and celebrate you. Ten-year period being in one place is not a joke — you have displayed loyalty and commitment to the company and this is greatly appreciated,” said the CFO.

She disclosed that there are more exciting times ahead of the company as the business evolves — both for the employees and clients, saying management “just rolled out a new system in the year to help the staff serve the clients better”.

“We look forward to your continued loyalty and succeed together as the company moves on,” she said, while also wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The six are Brian Chigamba (human resource & administration manager); Lillian Moyo (senior manager); Steven Kanyoza (individual business manager); Eurita Chirwa (assistant manager); Chimwemwe Kanyenda (operations manager) and Hilda Mwandisi (senior finance officer).

Each one of the received K170,000 that represents 2 bags of fertilizer for each year served — a total of 20 bags.

Representing the awardees — some of whom have served in other NICO Holdings subsidiaries — Kanyoza said serving that long was easy because NICO Life and the whole NICO Group treats staff as family and it gives each one of them an opportunity to grow and flourish in life.

“Here, we are at home — the company takes care of us, thus we were able to serve this long because we are satisfied with how we are treated as a family,” he said.

NICO Group is the country’s largest financial services provider that comprises NICO General, NICO Life, NICO Pension Service, NICO Technologies, NICO Asset Managers, NICO Zambia Insurance Company, ERIS Properties Malawi, NBS Bank and other investment interests including the hospitality industry through Ryalls Hotel.

NICO Group, the first company to be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, has a rich history spanning over 50 years of contributing to national development and also has firm footprints in Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda and Zambia.

