Luntha Television plants 800 trees along Lilongwe River

Luntha Television has joined Likuni Girls Secondary School, with guidance from the Lilongwe City Council (LCC), in planting 800 trees in City Centre and along Lilongwe River in an effort to conserve the environment.

Lilongwe City Mayor Richard Banda described the initiative taken by the media station as a welcome development, saying it complements the council’s vision to keep Lilongwe city clean, green and prosperous through a greening campaign.

“Lilongwe has lost its vegetation cover so much that the council championed the intervention aiming at restoring vegetative cover and expanding green areas of the city,” he said.

Banda therefore urged city residents to take responsibility in planting and caring for trees.

Luntha Television Director Father David Niwagaba said they took heed the call of Malawi Government and the council to keep the city green.

“Plant a tree today and save a life tomorrow. This impact we are making today will have a greater impact in future. This is what inspires the television station to join the nation in planting trees,” he said.

Father Niwagaba said with their partners Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) will be planting trees each year in Lilongwe City and extend to other parts in future.

Lilongwe Girls Secondary School Headmistress Sister Amelia Nyendwa said her school is happy to be part of the initiative in planting trees.

