Lyson Sibande: “In Malawi it’s regional and tribal ties, not economic woes, that decide elections.”

When Bingu wa Mutharika passed away in April 2012, he left Malawi’s economy in shambles. The country had no forex, no medicine in hospitals, and no fuel. Industries were shutting down, workers were being laid off, and the political atmosphere was tense following mass protests, donor aid withdrawals, and strained relations with the UK.

Then Joyce Banda stepped in. She took over during a time of unprecedented economic and political turmoil, but she turned things around almost instantly. Fuel was back, forex became available, and hospitals were stocked. Donors re-engaged, and the nation seemed to regain its footing.

Yet, despite all these achievements, Joyce Banda lost the 2014 elections to the very same DPP that had driven Malawi into chaos. Why? Because in Malawi, elections are not decided by economic performance. That’s a bitter pill, but it’s the truth.

The truth is that Joyce Banda lost not because she failed to fix the economy, but because her party, the People’s Party (PP), lacked two crucial pillars of political success in Malawi: a strong regional base and a loyal tribal following. Without these, no matter what you achieve as a leader, your chances of winning are slim.

History supports this argument. When Bakili Muluzi came to power in 1994, his leadership ushered in what many now call “The Wasted Decade.” Inflation skyrocketed, famine ravaged communities, and HIV/AIDS left families devastated. Yet, despite these glaring failures, Muluzi’s United Democratic Front (UDF) won all three elections they contested. Why? Because they had a stronghold in the Southern Region and a loyal tribal constituency.

On the other hand, in 2009, Bingu wa Mutharika won in a landslide, partly due to his economic successes. But even then, it wasn’t just the economy that sealed his victory. His policies only worked to extend the reach of his party’s base, tipping undecided and swing voters in his favor.

This brings us to the present. Malawi is once again in economic turmoil: forex shortages, endless fuel queues, rising inflation. The economy is teetering, and frustrations are mounting. But will this have any bearing on the 2025 elections? I say no.

President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will not lose because of economic hardships. Like Joyce Banda, Chakwera’s fate won’t be determined by his performance but by how well MCP consolidates its regional stronghold and tribal base. That is how elections are won in this country.

It’s not a popular opinion, but it’s the reality. Our political system is not shaped by policy but by tribal loyalty and regional alliances. Good governance and economic recovery might swing a few undecided voters, but they won’t win you an election.

As long as this remains true, Malawians will continue to suffer under leaders who know they can win without delivering real change. Vuto siineyo pokuuzani chilungamo, vuto ndichulungamocho (The problem is not me telling you the truth; the problem is the truth itself).

Until we move beyond regional and tribal politics, the economy will remain a non-issue at the ballot box. For now, the fuel queues, forex scarcity, and inflation are merely background noise in a much larger political game.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!