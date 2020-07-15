Mabedi, Msakakuona ready for Junior Flames coaching roles

Former Flames Captain Patrick ‘General’ Mabedi and Blue Eagles Coach Deklerck Msakakuona have welcomed their appointment as Junior Flames coaches and have since expressed commitment towards developing football from grassroot level.

The two disclosed this following their appointment as Malawi Under 20 and Under 17 Football team coaches respectively.

“I think it is an honour and priviledge to get that offer from government” Mabedi told MBC.

He therefore said he will work hard to make sure tha Malawi also shine and compete against other countries in junior competitions.

On his part, Msakakuona also said his full time employment as Under 17 mentor will help him move around the country and unearth the hidden talent.

According to Spokesperson in the Ministry of Sports Innocent Mbvundula, the two have been offered one year contracts each.

The two have also be given a chance to appoint the backroom staff of their choice.

