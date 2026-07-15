MACRA consults stakeholders on proposed data protection registration fees

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), acting in its capacity as the country’s designated Data Protection Authority (DPA), on Wednesday convened a stakeholder consultation meeting in Lilongwe to gather views on draft data protection regulations, with particular focus on proposed registration fees for data controllers and data processors.

The consultation, held at Capital Hotel, brought together representatives from the private sector and other key institutions to discuss the proposed regulatory framework and offer feedback before the regulations are finalised.

Speaking during the meeting, MACRA Head of Data Protection Daniel Chiwoni said the consultation was aimed at ensuring the new regulations strike a balance between protecting personal data, encouraging innovation and supporting economic growth.

“We intend to hear from all relevant stakeholders before we come up with the final position, as other stakeholders are proposing that we may need to revise some of the fees,” Chiwoni said.

United General Insurance Assistant Manager Colleta Kaira said it is crucial for companies to protect the personal data they hold in order to safeguard their clients’ privacy.

“The meeting gave us a platform to understand issues of fees and see and engage with authorities to revise the fees in order to fit the business community,” she said.

Under the proposed regulations, the DPA plans to introduce registration fees for data controllers and data processors deemed to be of significant importance.

The fees will be determined based on an organisation’s annual turnover, with charges ranging from a minimum of K50,000 to a maximum of K7 million.

According to MACRA, the stakeholder engagement is intended to ensure that the proposed fees and broader regulatory framework are fair, practical and responsive to the needs of organisations that will be required to comply with the country’s data protection laws.

The consultation forms part of the authority’s wider efforts to strengthen Malawi’s data protection regime by developing regulations that safeguard personal information while fostering a conducive environment for digital innovation and business growth.

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