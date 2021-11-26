Macra Director General Daud Suleman nailed interviews, no foul play

MACRA’s Director General, Daud Suleman scored 87% during interviews beating 10 other candidates to get the job at the country’s telecom services regulator, the interview results in Nyasa Times possession indicate.

Suleman’s recruitment is a subject of investigation by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament who have summoned Macra board of directors to respond to allegations that Suleman hired irregularly.

PAC chairperson Joyce Chitsulo MP told local press that her committee received complaints hence the investigation to be held over the weekend.

“It’s true we have summoned Macra over the recruitment of the parastatal’s director general following complaints that we have been receiving on the matter. So, we would like to hear from the Macra board on the matter,” Chitsulo said.

However, the results sheet that we have seen reads: “The post of Director-General for MACRA should be offered to Mr. Daud Suleman who came in first position and got a score of 87%. The panel further recommends that in the event that he turns down the offer, the post should be offered to Mr. Chimwemwe Matemba who came second and got a score of 81.29%. In the event that both the first and second turn down the offer, the post should be offered to Dr. Jonathan Pinifolo who came third position and got a score of 76%.”

Below are the rest of scores for other candidates.

4th position Daniel Makata got 75.43%, 5th position Christopher Nkonjera Chibwana obtained 75.29%, 6th position Henry Silika went with 73.29%, 7th position Zangaphee Chimombo was awarded 72.43%, 8th position was Andrew Kumbatira and had 68.43%, 9th position Alexander Makwatha earned 66.71%, 10th position Phindu Lipenga was given58.86% and 11th was Harrison Kachimanga with 56.29%.

Suleman reported for duties on November 1.

In his speech to staff upon joining MACRA, Suleman said in his capacity as Director General, he will concentrate on ensuring that data tariffs in Malawi reduce.

“I am not afraid to mention my three main KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) which I would want to achieve during my tenure of office. I want to see to it that data tariffs come down,” he said.

He added that MACRA is key in the attainment of the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“We are laying foundations for a better Malawi which is possible with the digital space,” he said. Suleman comes with a wealth of management and technical experience in the ICT sector in Malawi.

Prior to his appointment, Suleman was the Chief Technology Officer for MobiPay Malawi and MobiSchool. He previously worked as Head of IT Service Delivery at NICO Technologies and as Chief Information Officer for NBS Bank.

Suleman has a Master’s degree in Communications Management from Buckinghamshire New University and Master of Science (MSc) Strategic Management from University of Derby.

He also hold an Advanced Diploma in Computer Science and several ICT specialist certifications.

