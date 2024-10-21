MACRA in turmoil: Allegations of abuse and witch hunts spark outcry

An anonymous letter detailing serious allegations of misconduct within the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has ignited a storm of controversy, leading to claims of a “modern-day witch hunt” against employees. Insiders report that following the letter’s circulation, management began targeting those suspected of disloyalty or involvement in the letter’s authorship.

Since Director General Daudi Suleman’s appointment in 2020, a culture of fear has reportedly taken hold at MACRA. Sources allege that initial political maneuvering has evolved into personal vendettas, with management now acting against employees they distrust.

In a tense staff meeting on August 16, 2024, Suleman expressed fury over the letter’s allegations, which include claims of financial mismanagement and favoritism. He threatened those seeking his removal, asserting his close ties to the President and his entrenchment in the position.

Following this meeting, four employees—senior managers—were abruptly transferred to a non-existent office in Karonga, where they faced interrogation by police regarding the anonymous letter. Sources suggest that their exclusion from official duties and communication was a calculated move to undermine them.

The Communication Workers’ Union of Malawi (COWUMA) has condemned the actions at MACRA as victimization and an abuse of power, highlighting the inappropriate involvement of police in labor matters. General Secretary Hamilton Deleza criticized the transfers, describing them as a tactic to force resignations and reflecting broader issues of favoritism within parastatals.

As tensions rise, the future of MACRA remains uncertain, with employees caught in a crossfire of allegations and reprisals.

