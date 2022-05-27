Macra sensitizes masses on illegal courier services

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has embarked on a sensitization campaign aimed at raising awareness on the dangers of using illegal courier service providers.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Wednesday, MACRA Communications Manager, Zadziko Mankhambo, said the authority has observed an influx of business entities carrying out unlicensed courier operation services in the country.

“These unlicensed operators like minibuses and other agents are involved in the collection and delivery of various items including envelopes and packages,” he said.

Mankhambo said illegal courier services contravene section 122 of the Communications Act (Act number 34 of 2016) and the conduct is punishable under section 181 and 182 of the act.

It attracts a fine of K1 million and two years imprisonment if found, he said.

Mankhambo added the illegal agents have also affected the operations of those in business with valid licences.

However, Mankhambo said, the authority will work in collaboration with the Malawi Police Service to curb out the illegal operations after the awareness.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, warned that the police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any operator doing business without valid courier licence from the Authority.

“We have been receiving so many complaints from the public on missing parcels from these unlicensed courier agents,” he said.

Chigalu said after the awareness, the police will start to enforce the law provided through roadblock checks and other means.

Meanwhile, as of March, 2022, MACRA has issued almost 24 licences to courier service providers in the categories of Designated public postal operators, Domestic commercial courier-Intra-City, Domestic commercial courier-Inter City, Domestic National Commercial Courier and International commercial courier.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!