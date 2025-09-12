MACRA Unveils Phase Two of Connect-a-School Project at Mkanakhothi CDSS, Kasungu

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has launched the second phase of its flagship Connect-a-School Project with a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a modern ICT laboratory at Mkanakhothi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Kasungu, under the jurisdiction of Senior Chief Simlemba.

The initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban schools, addressing long-standing challenges rural learners face in accessing ICT services.

Speaking at the launch, MACRA’s Procurement Manager, Happy Ngoma, said rural students have lagged behind their urban counterparts for far too long when it comes to digital learning opportunities.

“This ICT laboratory will not only benefit students at Mkanakhothi CDSS but will also serve the wider community, as the world is rapidly transitioning into the digital era,” Ngoma said.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Simlemba warned community members against tampering with or stealing construction materials once the project begins. He also urged the contractor to deliver quality work.

“I have worked with contractors before, and I will personally monitor the progress of this project to ensure a durable and high-quality ICT laboratory for our school,” he stressed.

The Connect-a-School Project is part of MACRA’s bold drive to equip schools with internet connectivity, ICT infrastructure, and digital literacy support, anchoring Malawi’s vision of transforming education and empowering rural learners to thrive in a knowledge-driven economy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :