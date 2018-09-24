Madonna adoption oprphanage in Malawi runs out of money

An oprhanage, where US pop star Madonna adopted three children in Mchinji is sounding a Save Our Sous, saying it has no money to feed and look after 650 needy and vulnerable children.

The Queen of Pop dopted David Banda and twins Esther and Stella from Home of Hope in Mchinji.

Principal and founder of the home, Thomson Chipeta said the charity is now overwhelmed with the number of children seeking assistance from the charity.

“We started 20 years ago with just 20 children but now the number has increased over the years to 650, overstretched our financial and other resources,” said Chipeta.

He said the charity needs money for food for the children, schools fees for nursery, primary, secondary and university education as well as groceries and other necessities in life.

Chipeta said the charity has produced graduates who now work in government and the private sector in influential positions.

Madonna adopted David Banda in 2006 after travelling to Malawi and founding the charity Raising Malawi. The adoption was finalised in 2008.

She adopted Mercy James in 2009 and Esther and Stella in 2017. She faced opposition when trying to adopt David and Mercy.

Madonna successfully challenged Malawi’s Supreme Court to adopt Mercy after it was claimed her split from then husband Guy Ritchie left her “not capable of raising a child”

