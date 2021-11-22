Maduka’s Royal AM lose end-match unbeaten run

Sekhukhune United ended Royal AM’s eight-match unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership with a 1-0 win on Saturday evening to move to third position.

According to KickOff.com, both sides had been riding high before the international break, as they rekindled their GladAfrica Championship rivalry from last season.

But the former Malawi national team captain John Maduka’s charges Royal AM were unable to beat Sekhukhune in their two meetings last season, but they have claimed some impressive victories in the top-flight over the last month.

The home side had the first clear sight at goal after 23 minutes when Pogiso Mahlangu unleashed a strike from distance that sailed inches over the crossbar.

However, that proved to be the only real attempt at goal from either side in the opening 45 minutes as they entered the halftime break all squad.

That all changed five minutes into the second half when former Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards defender Edwin Gyimah opened the scoring for the home side.

Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Makhubedu opted to protect his lead with Royal pushing for the equaliser, as Willard Katsande replaced Prince Nxumalo for the final 25 minutes.

The change paid off as the home side, who managed to hold on for maximum points and moved up to third spot while Royal AM dropped to fifth spot.

Royal AM, who bought Bloemfontein Celtic DStv rights to play in the top league are on fifth position with 18 points from 11 games, eight points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have 10 played games.

Stellenbosch are second with 21 points from 11 games, while SuperSports are tied with the John Maduka charges, but they have a superior goal difference to lie fourth.

