Magalasi, ‘Cash-Madam’, 2 others charged with criminal offences: Court reserves bail ruling
Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi, entrepreneur and socialite Dorothy Shonga aka ‘Cash –Madam’ together with two other employees at Mera appeared before Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Wednesday where they were formally charged with three criminal offence after their arrest.
The State told the court that the suspects were brought in the court to be told on why he is being kept under custody according to section 161 of the constitution.
Magalasi, Shonga, Mera communications officer Patrick Maulidi and Bright Mbewe from Mera’s procurement department have been charged with charged with fraud, money laundering and entering into procurement with an employee, contrary to public procurement Act.
According to the particulars of the crime, in August 2019, Magalasi induced the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee at Mera to approve procurement of various items worth K107 million though Vink Enterprise, a company belonging to Shonga who is Magalasi’s business partner and girlfriend.
Magalasi and ‘Cash-Madam’ also have a joint company which people believe swindled MRA billions of money.
The suspects through their lawyers applied for bail arguing that just like any other suspected criminals who are presumed innocent until an honourable court proves otherwise, they deserves to be granted bail.
The prosecutors vehemently objected to the bail application.
Lilongwe chief resident magistrate Violet Chipao has reserved to Friday July 31 2020 the court’s ruling on whether or not the suspects should be released on bail.
The arrest of Mera officials has come amid a wave of arrests of public officers since the Tonse Alliance administration led by President Lazarus Chakwera came into power following their triumph in the court-sanctioned June 23 fresh presidential election.
Chakwera, who paired UTM Party president and the then country's estranged Vice-president Saulos Chilima in the presidential ticket, campaigned on a platform of fighting corruption, impunity and abuse of public resources.
