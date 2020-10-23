Magistrate Viva Nyimba jails habitual criminal 21 years for robbery and malicious damage

Lilongwe Resident Magistrate Court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a habitual criminal, Molosoni Phiri to 21 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for robbery and malicious damage.

The court heard through police prosecutor Inspector Grace Mafosha that on May 23, 2020, Molosoni along with his friends invaded Lilongwe Water Board in Area 10 and damaged three vehicles besides stealing property worth more than K4.6 million.

Molosoni was answering two counts that include malicious damage contrary to Section 304 of the Penal

Code and robbery, contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code.

Mafosha pleaded with the court for stiffer punishment, saying Molosoni is a habitual criminal.

“Before committing the present offence, in April alone Molosoni also committed two similar offences at Air wing and the other one at Six Miles, both in Lilongwe.

“In February this year, the accused was released from jail and currently is also serving another 12-year-jail term sentence by Mponela Magistrate Court for robbery,” she said.

Molosoni was convicted on his own plea of guilty on both counts.

In mitigation, Molosoni asked the court to give him the punishment while considering he is already serving another sentence. He also asked the court to consider untried cases he is answering.

Passing judgment, the Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba said the evidence by the police prosecutor showed the accused was a habitual offender.

“Molosoni has been a habitual criminal since he was 26 years old, so giving him a long term sentence will give a sigh of relief to the public, hence the 18 years for robbery and three years for malicious damage. The offences will run consecutively,” he said.

Molosoni Phiri hails from Wachaka Village in Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga District.

