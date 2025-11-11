Makwinja, Osman, and Mofolo Battle for Blantyre City Mayor Post as DPP Heavyweights Clash

A heated showdown is expected this Friday as three Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ward councillors — Joseph Makwinja of Bangwe-Namiyango, Isaac Jomo Osman of Bangwe-Ntopwa, and Eric Mofolo of Mapanga-Mzedi — square off for the powerful position of Blantyre City Mayor.

The election has set the stage for an intense intra-party contest within the DPP, which dominates the council with 28 councillors and only two independents.

Osman, who recently served as deputy mayor, said his goal is to restore Blantyre’s lost glory.

“The city is not like how it used to be,” he said.

Mofolo said his decision to contest was driven by passion for the city.

“I was born and raised in Blantyre. Looking at its current state, I felt compelled to step in,” he said.

Makwinja, who previously held the mayoral seat after Wild Ndipo, said he is seeking re-election to complete his final term.

Meanwhile, six councillors — five from the DPP and one independent — will contest for the vice mayor’s post. They include George Alinane Chipwete (Soche-Chimwankhunda-Namwiri), Phillip Kametah (Chilomoni), Thom Lita (Ndirande-Makata), Gerald Lipikwe (Limbe-Chiwembe), Jonas Kamwendo (South-Lunzu), and independent councillor Yolanda Nellie Longwe of Michiru.

The elections are expected to reshape leadership dynamics at the Blantyre City Council as the DPP seeks to maintain a firm grip on Malawi’s commercial capital.

