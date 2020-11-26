Malawi Airlines cabin crew strike delays  flight to South Africa

November 26, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Dozens of passengers were affected Thursday in Lilongwe  because of a strike by Malawi Airlines employees who  downed their tools in protest against “unarranged” deductions to their November 2020 salaries which have been “unilaterally” effected by management.

Malawian Airlines cabin crew  strike

All Cabin Crew and other auxiliary staff converged at their head office at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe, baying for the CEO’s blood, and demanding answers to the unagreed deductions.

The strike affected the only weekly scheduled flight to Johannesburg from Kamuzu International Airport (via Blantyre) which was supposed to take off at 08:10 but was delayed.

“The 8:10am flight was disrupted by the strike,” said one of the workers.

Meanwhile, Malawi Airlines chief executive officer and other top brass officials were locked up in a discussion with the crew, but some striking staff could be heard vowing that they would not budge.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zakeyo
Zakeyo
2 hours ago

Fire these Staff members, by now they should realise that they have one airplane and hence need to work hard in order to grow the business. Leave striking to bigger airlines like Kenya or Ethiopia and southafrican.

0
Reply
Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
3 hours ago

What are the deductions in question? dont put readers in a pool of questions

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
TNM says Super League heralds endless possibilities: To kick off under NdiZotheka theme

The 2020/21 TNM Super League season will aim to create a platform for the return of life to normalcy in...

Close