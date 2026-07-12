Malawi and African delegations join spy summit in Russia.

Malawi is reported to have been among several African countries represented at Russia’s 14th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues, a high-level security forum held outside Moscow from May 26 to 29, even as concerns mount over the recruitment of young Africans into Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

The summit, organised by the Security Council of the Russian Federation, brought together national security advisers, intelligence chiefs and senior security officials from 145 countries and 14 international organisations.

According to Russian authorities, discussions focused on combating what Moscow described as “neo-colonialism” as a key security priority, countering disinformation and hybrid warfare, and sharing lessons from recent military operations.

The forum reportedly included delegates from countries regarded as both friendly and unfriendly to Russia, with unofficial representatives from 12 nations Moscow classifies as “unfriendly” also attending.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of heightened global tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war, conflict in the Middle East and rising instability following the recent US-Israel-Iran confrontation and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia has increasingly used such gatherings to promote itself as an alternative to Western-led security alliances and to strengthen security cooperation with countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Although several sources indicated that Malawi was represented at the meeting, government has not publicly disclosed who attended.

Repeated efforts to obtain confirmation from the National Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Homeland Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were unsuccessful.

Malawi’s Ambassador to Russia, resident in Berlin, James Mpinganjira, said he could not confirm whether the Minister of Foreign Affairs attended.

“I am not sure if the Minister of Foreign Affairs travelled to Russia. The last time a minister attended such a forum was in June 2023,” Mpinganjira said.

He, however, indicated that Malawi was represented by senior government officials.

Malawi also attended the 2023 edition of the forum, a move that drew criticism after the country had voted at the United Nations to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while simultaneously maintaining diplomatic and development cooperation with Moscow, including receiving agricultural assistance and fertiliser support.

The latest meeting comes amid continuing international concern over reports that Russia has been recruiting young Africans to support its military campaign in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates that more than 1,400 young people from 39 African countries have been recruited by Russia since the war began, although those figures have not been independently verified.

Investigations by international media and human rights organisations suggest recruiters often advertise well-paying jobs in mining, security, hospitality and manufacturing through social media platforms and recruitment agencies. Some African governments have since warned citizens against fraudulent overseas job offers and fake scholarship programmes.

Public concern has also grown in Malawi over reports that some Malawian youths may have been caught up in such recruitment schemes.

Mzuzu-based social commentator Suteny Nsamba said government should be transparent about Malawi’s participation at the Moscow meeting.

“It would be good for the Malawi authorities to come out clearly on whether they attended the meeting or not because secrecy only fuels speculation about what was discussed and endorsed,” Nsamba said.

“Even if the discussions focused on combating fake recruitment of young people, that is something Malawians deserve to know.”

He also called on authorities to update the public on investigations into alleged recruitment of Malawians into Russian-linked programmes.

In January, Malawian authorities announced investigations into reports that young Malawian women had been trafficked to Russia after being promised hotel jobs but were instead allegedly forced to assemble military drones.

The allegations are linked to Alabuga Start, a recruitment programme operating in Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan.

The programme advertises employment and educational opportunities for young people but has attracted international scrutiny following investigations alleging that hundreds of young women from Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia were recruited under false pretences and assigned to produce Shahed drones used in the war against Ukraine.

Russian investigative outlet Protokol reported that approximately 350 women from 40 countries had been recruited by 2024, with plans to increase the programme to 8,500 recruits. More recent reporting by The Wall Street Journal estimated that more than 1,000 African women had been recruited into Alabuga’s weapons manufacturing facilities.

Countries reportedly affected include Malawi, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) says it has sought clarification from government.

“We have engaged the responsible ministries, but it appears even government does not have a clear picture of whether some Malawian girls are trapped in these drone factories,” HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said.

Zimbabwe recently disclosed that at least 18 of its citizens recruited into the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been killed.

Authorities there say many victims were lured by promises of lucrative civilian employment before allegedly being deployed into combat with little or no military training.

Harare has since warned citizens against unregulated recruitment agencies advertising on social media and says it is working with Russian authorities to repatriate surviving recruits.

In a related development, Zimbabwean authorities recently arrested Russian national Leonid Koftov at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on charges of human trafficking and violating labour laws over allegations that he recruited Zimbabweans to participate in the conflict.

Police say Koftov allegedly worked with an accomplice identified only as “Constantine,” who is believed to be in Russia.

Human rights organisations estimate that thousands of people from more than 45 African countries have been targeted by fraudulent recruitment networks linked to overseas employment schemes, many of which operate through shell companies and online intermediaries.

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