Malawi and Canada to host virtual business forum on energy and mining

Malawi and Canada are set to host a virtual business forum aimed at promoting renewable energy and mining business opportunities in Malawi to Canada business community.

The forum will take place on February 10, 2022, according to the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) Public Relations Manager Deliby Chimbalu.

Chimbalu, in a statement available to Nyasa Times, said the forum comes at an opportune time as the Malawi Government is encouraging more investments in the energy sector as one way of meeting the current high demand for electricity both home and industrial use.

“This forum is a perfect platform to discuss the opportunities in energy as well as mining sectors,” she said.

Chimbalu further said that Malawi wants to showcase the available bankable projects in energy and mining to the Canadian business community.

She was hopeful that at the end of the forum they would generate some interest from the Canadian business community.

The publicist added that the virtual forum is divided into four sessions with session one for official opening, then session two will discuss an overview of energy sector opportunities followed by a panel discussion.

While session three will focus on mining sector opportunities followed by a panel discussion and the last session will be a closing ceremony.

Chimbalu however said registration and participation to the virtual business forum is free and people only need to register to the link: Virtual Trade to Malawi-The Canada Africa Chamber of Business (canadaafrica.ca).

